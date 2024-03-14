Doree spoiler: Ganga and Mansi’s kitchen romance

Colors TV’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Ganga enters the haveli and witnesses Mansi. He decides to motivate her and hence also brings a special gift for her. While Mansi is standing near a war, Ganga talks to her and then hands over the gift to her. Ganga feels happy when Mansi accepts her gift. However, Anand witnesses Mansi with Ganga and gets angry.

Later, Mansi stops wearing mangalsutra and sindoor after Anand cheats on her. Ganga aka Agni motivates her and mentions that a woman should get dressed for herself too. This inspires Mansi and she decides to walk the ramp at Kailashi’s fashion event. Mansi confidently walks the ramp which makes Anand angry. While walking Mansi slips and soon Ganga comes to her rescue. Ganga holds Mansi in his arms and saves her from falling off the ramp.

In the coming episode, Mansi decides to make Malpua and goes to the kitchen. Later, while Mansi is making Malpua, Ganga enters the kitchen. He loves the smell of Malpua and come close to Mansi. While, she is making Ganga touches her hair strand and places it behind her ear. Mansi gets surprised by Ganga’s gesture.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.