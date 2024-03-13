Doree spoiler: Ganga gives a special gift to Mansi

Colors TV’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Ganga and Kailashi join hands and this makes Doree upset. She tries to find ways to expose Kailashi’s real truth and save Ganga. Meanwhile, Kailashi makes a new plan to kill Ganga. As Ganga agrees to come to the fashion event, Kailashi plants a bomb and attach it to a mannequin. As soon as Ganga will touch the mannequin, the bomb will blast and Kailashi will succeed in her plan.

In the coming episode, Ganga enters the haveli and witnesses Mansi. He decides to motivate her and hence also brings a special gift for her. While Mansi is standing near a war, Ganga talks to her and then hands over the gift to her. Ganga feels happy when Mansi accepts her gift. However, Anand witnesses Mansi with Ganga and gets angry.

Later, Mansi stops wearing mangalsutra and sindoor after Anand cheats on her. Ganga aka Agni motivates her and mentions that a woman should get dressed for herself too. This inspires Mansi and she decides to walk the ramp at Kailashi’s fashion event. Mansi confidently walks the ramp which makes Anand angry. While walking Mansi slips and soon Ganga comes to her rescue. Ganga holds Mansi in his arms and saves her from falling off the ramp.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.