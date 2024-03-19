Doree spoiler: Ganga marries Neelu

Colors TV’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Kailashi’s bomb plan against Ganga backfires as she herself gets injured during the blast. The family rushes Kailashi to the hospital. Meanwhile, Doree meets Mahinder, who reveals to her that Ganga is his eldest son. However, Mahinder asks Doree to send Ganga away for his safety as Kailashi wants to kill him.

Doree heads to the hospital and asks Ganga to go as she now knows the truth that he is not Ganga but Agni. Doree takes the pain of separation from Ganga for his safety. Anand disguises as a doctor and attempts to kill Kailashi. However, Ganga reaches there and saves Kailashi’s life. Soon, Anand gets exposed in front of Ganga. Meanwhile, Kailashi fights for her life and is in need of blood. Doree decides to risks her life and saves Kailashi. Doree donates her blood and during that she gets unconscious.

In the coming episode, the doctors save Doree and Kailashi. The latter gains consciousness and thanks Doree for saving her life. She decides to fulfil Doree’s one wish. The latter asks her to not harm her father Ganga. Later, Doree searches for her father Ganga and gets shocked to find that he has tied knot with Neelu.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.