Doree spoiler: Ganga saves Mansi from falling off the ramp

Colors TV’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Sattu witnesses Agni and Kailashi Devi’s interaction and rushes to inform Doree. Kailashi Devi is exhausted and confides with Anand about Agni, but Anand spreads snakes on the ground. Doree rushes to the Haveli and at the same time Ganga is attacked by a snake as he rushes to the gate. Doree encounters snakes blocking her path but plays her damru, causing them to retreat. Later, Kailashi Devi and Mahendra sit for pooja, but Kailashi Devi is terrified by another snake hiss.

Agni and Doree enter the Haveli, where Doree worries about Kailashi Devi’s intentions towards Agni. As they enter, Doree’s damru falls, revealing poisoned sarbat prepared by Komal. However, Doree rushes to warn Ganga as Kailashi Devi appears to drink the poison. In the meantime, she runs towards Agni, bumping into him, and together they perform Jal Abhishek. After Agni and Doree perform Jal Abhishek, Mahendra is pleased. Later, Doree alerts Kailashi Devi about the poison, prompting Kailashi Devi to raise her hand to hit Doree, but Agni intervenes.

In the coming episode, Mansi stops wearing mangalsutra and sindoor after Anand cheats on her. Ganga aka Agni motivates her and mentions that a woman should get dressed for herself too. This inspires Mansi and she decides to walk the ramp at Kailashi’s fashion event. Mansi confidently walks the ramp which makes Anand angry. While walking Mansi slips and soon Ganga comes to her rescue. Ganga holds Mansi in his arms and saves her from falling off the ramp.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.