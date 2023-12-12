Doree spoiler: Ganga to catch Neelu red-handed?

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Anand devises a destructive plan, urging ‘Doree’ to sit in a car that is going to fall from the cliff, but to his surprise, it is Vansh who unknowingly takes the seat in the car. Ganga heroically attempts to prevent the car from falling off the cliff with one hand.

Kailashi Devi is home with her newborn grandson and granddaughter. She gets angry at the baby girl’s crying sound and is about to throw her until she spots Doree and Bhairavi, recalling the earnings she provided them, which further fuels Kailashi’s anger. Meanwhile, Ganga feeds Doree paratha and ghee, which upsets Nani as she notices Ganga prioritizes Doree’s needs over his own. Simultaneously, Rahim and Govind prepare sarees for dispatch to Thakur Haveli. Later, Anand enters and gets furious after seeing Doree, which leads him and Neelu to decide to burn the sarees

In the coming episode, the Purohit crafts the baby boy’s Kundali, and recommends them to perform ‘Tula Bhar’ ritual. Simultaneously, Ganga joyfully presents an artificial anklet to Doree, and this highlights their happiness in simple ways. Meanwhile, observing this, Anand and Neelu decide to send Doree away for the ‘Tula Daan’ ritual while planning to sabotage the sarees. Later, the ‘Tula Bhar’ puja progresses in Thakur Haveli, and Doree joins Mansi, who delightfully dresses her up for the first time as her own. Nani and Ganga head to the temple, unaware that Neelu is thinking to burn the sarees using firecrackers. Just as Neelu is about to execute the plan, Ganga unexpectedly returns, almost catching her red-handed.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.