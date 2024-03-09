Doree spoiler: Kailashi Devi raises her hand to hit Doree, Agni intervenes

Colors TV’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Kailashi Devi is shocked to find a snake on the Shivling during Jal Abhishek. Purohit instructs her to fetch Ganga Jal from the river. Meanwhile, in the basti, Pandit asks Agni to get Ganga Jal as well. Kailashi Devi and Agni both head to the river with their respective containers. Kailashi Devi and Ganga narrowly miss each other while fetching Ganga Jal, and Agni saves Kailashi Devi from a bike accident.

Later, Sattu witnesses Agni and Kailashi Devi’s interaction and rushes to inform Doree. Kailashi Devi is exhausted and confides with Anand about Agni, but Anand spreads snakes on the ground. Doree rushes to the Haveli and at the same time Ganga is attacked by a snake as he rushes to the gate. Doree encounters snakes blocking her path but plays her damru, causing them to retreat. Later, Kailashi Devi and Mahendra sit for pooja, but Kailashi Devi is terrified by another snake hiss.

In the coming episode, Agni and Doree enter the Haveli, where Doree worries about Kailashi Devi’s intentions towards Agni. As they enter, Doree’s damru falls, revealing poisoned sarbat prepared by Komal. However, Doree rushes to warn Ganga as Kailashi Devi appears to drink the poison. In the meantime, she runs towards Agni, bumping into him, and together they perform Jal Abhishek. After Agni and Doree perform Jal Abhishek, Mahendra is pleased. Later, Doree alerts Kailashi Devi about the poison, prompting Kailashi Devi to raise her hand to hit Doree, but Agni intervenes.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.