Doree spoiler: Mansi saves Agni from quicksand

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Doree decorates her entire house to welcome her father. Ganga also comes to the chawl and everyone get happy. Nani welcomes Ganga in the house and Doree along with her baba enters the house. He gets flashes of his past too. Meanwhile, Mahendra Thakur gets better as his voice returns. The family gets happy but Kailashi gets scared.

Ganga decides to do his exercises. Soon, Doree comes close to him and tries to copy him which makes Ganga annoyed. Later, Doree comes up with an idea to bring back Ganga’s memory. She dresses up like Lord Shiva and comes in front of Ganga. She makes him remember the past incident when he had made dressed like Shiva. Ganga remembers her past and gets glimpse of the same.

In the coming episode, Doree hears Shiv Katha and decides to perform Shiv Tandav. Meanwhile, Agni wanders into the forest and gets stuck in quicksand, calling for help. Later, Mansi hears him and rushes to assist. As Doree dances Tandav, Neelu spots suspicious women dropping a pot near her. Everyone tries to stop Doree, but she continues dancing on broken pots, expressing her fear of losing Baba again. Mansi puts in great effort to save Agni from quicksand, and Agni eventually agrees to stay after seeing Mansi’s concern for Doree.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.