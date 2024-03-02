Doree spoiler: Nani and Doree welcome Ganga in the house

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Mansi attempts suicide and the family rushes her to the hospital. Mansi gets consciousness and the police comes to record her statement. However, Mansi stays mum and doesn’t give statement against Anand and Kailashi as she witnesses Anand standing at the gate. Meanwhile, Agni falls unconscious, Doree and Nani rush him to the hospital.

Doree reveals to the police about Ganga and the police along with Mansi and Anand get shocked to see Ganga alive. Soon, Anand calls Kailashi and reveals to him that Ganga is alive. Kailashi gets shocked and fears getting destroyed because of her evil plans in past. Later, Ganga refuses to come home with Doree. She challenges him for a wrestling match and puts forth a condition that if she wins, Ganga will come home. Fortunately, Doree wins and Ganga is forced to go to her house.

In the coming episode, Doree decorates her entire house to welcome her father. Ganga also comes to the chawl and everyone get happy. Nani welcomes Ganga in the house and Doree along with her baba enters the house. He gets flashes of his past too. Meanwhile, Mahendra Thakur gets better as his voice returns. The family gets happy but Kailashi gets scared.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.