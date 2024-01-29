Doree spoiler: Neelu kidnaps Vansh and Ansh

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Anand and his goons hit Nani and other bunkars, Doree comes running home but hides upon seeing Anand. The situation takes a turn when Anand accuses Doree of attacking Mansi with a knife. In a surprising twist, Mansi agrees to Anand. Doree is forced to go to the Bal Sudhar Grah.

Anand pledges that the van will not reach the correction facility, and Doree will be dead before that. Doree escapes the jeep before it meets with an accident. Everyone reaches the accident site where the Jeep has turned to ashes. There they see a covered body, and Nani blames Mansi saying the little girl trusted her and asks how she could do this.

In the coming episode, Neelu plans to kidnap Vansh and Ansh and succeeds in her plan. Komal is devastated upon learning about the kidnapping of both kids. Komal reveals to Kailashi about the kidnapping drama and she gets shocked. Meanwhile, Neelu takes both the kids to a brothel.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.