Doree spoiler: Neelu learns about Doree being Anand and Mansi’s daughter

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Kailashi Devi takes credit for Ganga Prasad’s designed saree at the unveiling event and ignores the efforts of the bunkars. However, trapped inside a box, Doree overhears and struggles to get out of the box. Once she’s out, she reveals the truth to everyone. The revelation by Doree angers Kailashi Devi and the investors cancel the contract. After the embarrassment, Kailashi vows to destroy Ganga and Doree.

Kailashi gets Ganga arrested and Doree gets worried for her father. She cries in a room and thinks to anyhow bring her father back. Soon, Doree goes to meet Kailashi and promises to do anything and in return she asks Kailashi to get her father out from jail. Kailashi gets happy and decides to take advantage of the situation.

In the coming episode, Kailashi cruelly instructs Doree to eat butter off the floor and she innocently agrees to do so. However, Mansi narrowly avoids revealing a hidden secret to Kailashi Devi about her daughter. Meanwhile, Chakram helps Doree clean up the butter, and at the same time, Anand returns home with Ganga, and finally, Doree reunites with her father. Later, Neelu questions the odd connection between the Thakur family and Ganga Prasad. In a cunning move, Neelu uncovers the truth that Doree is Anand and Mansi’s daughter.

What step will Neelu take after learning the truth about ‘Doree’?

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.