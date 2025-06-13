Exclusive: Marathi actor Abhijeet Kelkar to feature in Colors’ Manpasand Ki Shaadi

Marathi actor Abhijeet Kelkar, who has been part of Marathi projects including Bigg Boss Marathi, has bagged a vital role in Rajshri Productions’ upcoming show for Colors titled Manpasand Ki Shaadi. We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, reporting exclusively about newcomers Akshun Mahajan and Esha Suryawanshi playing the leads.

For the uninitiated, the Sooraj Barjatya helmed banner has given successful shows on TV that include Yahaan Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Radha, Ek Shyam, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali, Piyaa Albela etc. Their last work on TV was Dadi Amma… Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! for Star Plus. Rajshri Productions’ acclaimed project on the web space, titled Bada Naam Karenge, launched recently and was well-received by the audiences.

We now hear of Abhijeet Kelkar joining the big cast of the show. Abhijeet has been part of Marathi projects like Kadhi Achanak, Mee Shivajiraj Bhosale Boltoy etc.

