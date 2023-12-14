Exclusive: Vinit Kakar joins the cast of Sony TV’s Shrimad Ramayan

Vinit Kakar, who is known for his projects like Radhakrishn, Devi Adi Parashakti, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Chandragupta Maurya, Vignaharta Ganesh, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Lock Upp, has bagged a new show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be part of the cast of Sony TV’s magnum opus mythological show Shrimad Ramayan, produced by Swastik Productions.

As per a reliable source, “Vinit will play the king of asur in the show.”

We at IWMBuzz.com have written about Basant Bhatt, Neetu Pandey, Vaidehi Nair, Nishkarsh Dixit, MohammedSaud Masuri, Geeta Khanna, Sangeeta Odwani playing important roles in the show.

Shrimad Ramayan will be yet another feather in the production house, Swastik Productions’ cap with respect to mythological shows. As per media reports, Nikitin Dheer has been roped in to play the role of Raavan in the Sony TV show. Aarav Chowdharry will play King Dashrath, while Shilpa Saklani has been roped in to play the role of Rani Kaikeyi. Nirbhay Wadhwa will play the role of Hanuman in Shrimad Ramayan. Sujay Reu and Prachi Bansal will play Ram and Sita.

We reached out to the actor, Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary, and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.