Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Isha (Mansi Salve) being a problem for the Bhosale Institute. Isha has found flaws in the management of the Institute and is adamant of reporting the same to higher authorities. At this juncture, we saw Ishaan (Shakti Arora) meeting her with his father’s divorce papers. Ishaan urged Isha to sign on them, which came as a crude shock to Isha.

The coming episode will see the son in Ishaan getting alive when there will be danger to Isha’s life. Isha will be shot in board daylight inside the college campus. She will bleed and fall down unconscious. Ishaan who will see her dire state, will cry and will pick her up and will decide to take her to the hospital.

He will reach her to the hospital where her surgery will begin. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) will also get to know about Isha being shot. She will come to the hospital and will enquire about her health. Meanwhile, Isha would have lost a lot of blood and they will need O Negative blood immediately.

What will happen next? Will Ishaan strive for Isha’s recovery?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.