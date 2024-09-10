Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Rajat’s Happiness Turns Into Shock By Listening to Kiana’s Demand

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein continues to captivate the audience with thrilling twists and turns in every episode. The show stars Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat in the lead roles. Rajat marries Savi to secure Sai’s custody, and as everything seems to be sorted out, Arsh and his ex-wife become jealous upon seeing Rajat happy and try new ways to create problems in his life.

Currently, the story revolves around Rajat, who gets manipulated by Arsh into believing Sai is not his daughter. During the Ganapati celebration, Sai meets with an accident and is admitted to the hospital. Rajat feels guilty and disappointed for not being able to donate blood to Sai, as he believes she is not his daughter. However, Sai proves Rajat wrong by taking a DNA test.

Arsh plans a new revenge tactic to defeat Rajat in an upcoming twist. Rajat receives a call from his son Kiaan, who is with his ex-wife Ashika. Rajat, eager to meet his son due to their strained relationship, happily goes to Ashika’s house to see him. Arsh tries to stop him, but Ashika allows Rajat to meet Kiaan. Rajat warmly greets his son but is taken aback when Kiaan asks him to sign papers changing his middle name to include Arsh as his father’s name. Despite feeling emotional, Rajat forcefully signs the papers to fulfill his son’s wish.