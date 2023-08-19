ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets threatened

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Savi being threatened after the Bhosales will be forced to let the truth out to save their institute's reputation.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Aug,2023 12:43:38
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets threatened 844077

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) being caught in a troubled situation after being harassed in college. However, she has not been able to prove it to Ishaan (Shakti Arora). However, we saw and even wrote about Avni confiding the truth in Ishaan that Durva and her friend Ayush did misbehave with Savi.

On learning the truth, Ishaan vowed to get Savi the needed justice at any cost. However, this has become worrisome for Yashwant Bhosale as Ayush happens to be the trustee’s son. We saw Surekha trying to put in her emotions into play and stop Ishaan from revealing the truth which can go against their own family.

The coming episode will see things going out of proportion and everyone in the education department having a keen eye and following up on Savi’s case being investigated. This will put Yashwant and Bhosale Institute on the radar. There will come a situation where in order to prove their institute’s worth, the Bhosale family will be left with no option but to let the truth come out.

Ishaan will question Yashwant and ask him whether he will still want to hide the truth. The coming episode will also see Savi being threatened to take back the case against Ayush, failing which her life will be in danger.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad offers his prayers 844088
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad offers his prayers
Faltu Spoiler: Tanisha gets Ayaan killed? 844084
Faltu Spoiler: Tanisha gets Ayaan killed?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's gift to change Akshara's mind? 844064
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu’s gift to change Akshara’s mind?
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa witnesses Adhik slapping Pakhi 844054
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa witnesses Adhik slapping Pakhi
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba's big promise to Angad 843863
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba’s big promise to Angad
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer inflicts punishment on himself 843799
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer inflicts punishment on himself
Latest Stories
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Roshni scolds Surilii for disclosing Shiv’s truth to Mohit 844078
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Roshni scolds Surilii for disclosing Shiv’s truth to Mohit
Box Office Showdown: Gadar 2 crosses 300 crore mark, OMG 2 earns 91 crores 844072
Box Office Showdown: Gadar 2 crosses 300 crore mark, OMG 2 earns 91 crores
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi reveals her fake marriage truth to Ranbir 844066
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi reveals her fake marriage truth to Ranbir
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer joins Luthras for Kavya's sangeet practice 844058
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer joins Luthras for Kavya’s sangeet practice
KGF 3 Not Happening Anytime Soon 844048
KGF 3 Not Happening Anytime Soon
Hariyali Teej brings lots of positivity and happiness in everyone’s life: Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan fame Neeharika Roy 844056
Hariyali Teej brings lots of positivity and happiness in everyone’s life: Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan fame Neeharika Roy
Read Latest News