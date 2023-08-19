Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets threatened

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) being caught in a troubled situation after being harassed in college. However, she has not been able to prove it to Ishaan (Shakti Arora). However, we saw and even wrote about Avni confiding the truth in Ishaan that Durva and her friend Ayush did misbehave with Savi.

On learning the truth, Ishaan vowed to get Savi the needed justice at any cost. However, this has become worrisome for Yashwant Bhosale as Ayush happens to be the trustee’s son. We saw Surekha trying to put in her emotions into play and stop Ishaan from revealing the truth which can go against their own family.

The coming episode will see things going out of proportion and everyone in the education department having a keen eye and following up on Savi’s case being investigated. This will put Yashwant and Bhosale Institute on the radar. There will come a situation where in order to prove their institute’s worth, the Bhosale family will be left with no option but to let the truth come out.

Ishaan will question Yashwant and ask him whether he will still want to hide the truth. The coming episode will also see Savi being threatened to take back the case against Ayush, failing which her life will be in danger.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.