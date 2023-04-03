StarPlus’ show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has gained loyal audience because of it’s intriguing and engaging plot. The show’s twist and turn has paved a way for the viewers to be glued to their television screens with the high octane drama. The current track revolves around Sai, Virat and Satya. With the recently aired promo, the viewers to come across major drama as Sai has tied a knot with Satya and ready to break ties with Virat. But the question is will Sai leave her love Virat and marry Satya? Is Sai ready to move on and give chance to new love?

Harshad Arora who essays the role of Satya, opined about the new twist, “This is an interesting track that the audience are going to witness in the show. It will be intriguing to see who does Sai choose between Virat and Satya. Sai is ready to give love a second chance but will she leave her past behind and give an opportunity to her present and future? This is indeed going to create an unexpected drama in the show. Satya is going to be a support system for Sai and help her get through the tough times.”

Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar and Shaika Parween. The show airs on Star Plus at 8 pm from Monday to Sunday.