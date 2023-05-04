Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum spoiler: Surilii and Shivendra spend a night together in jungle

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Shivendra alerts Surilii about a storm but refuses to listen to him and goes away. Shiv follows Surilii’s car for her safety. Later, the taxi driver refuses to take Surilii to Mumbai because of the storm. Surilii decides to go alone to Mumbai via the jungle. However, Shivendra follows her. Soon, it starts raining, and Surilii and Shivendra get stuck in the jungle.

Surilii and Shivendra have a conversation where Shivendra acknowledges that his mother has sent money to keep her away from his life. He apologizes on her behalf, but Surilii reassures him that he doesn’t need to apologize for his mother’s actions as it’s not his fault. However, Surilii also mentions that she cannot forgive him for bringing her to Mahabaleshwar from Mumbai without her knowledge. She explains that their worlds are different, and as she can’t understand his world, she doesn’t expect him to understand her situation completely. Surilii suggests that they should stay away from each other.

In the coming episode, Surilii and Shivendra will spend time conversing in the jungle while Veera and the search party continue to move ahead, looking for them. The following day, Surilii and Shivendra will wake up in the woods. Surilii will ask Shivendra if he stayed up all night and crack a joke. Initially, Shivendra will not understand the joke, but when he sees Surilii laughing like a joyful child, he will start smiling too and stare at Surilii’s innocence.

Is this the beginning of Shivendra and Surilli’s love story?

