Samar kicks out the Barot family and decides to rule in the palace. However, Surili motivates all to fight against Samar in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum produced by Swastik Productions has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Maan finally recovers from an ordeal, and the relief is palpable as he embraces Shiv. Amidst the emotional reunion, Ranimaa questions the identity of the person responsible for taking Veera’s life. Maan, with a somber tone, drops a bombshell, revealing that it was Swati who had killed Veera. Shock and disbelief ripple through everyone present in the room. Raanimaa slaps Swati for her actions.

Samar (Karanvir Bohra) finally decides to reveal his true identity. With unwavering conviction, he disclosed that his mother, Suchitra, is the rightful heir to the throne, challenging the reign of Ranimaa. As the family gathered in suspense, Samar produced the property papers, bearing the name of Barot Industries and declared ownership. The revelation sent shockwaves through the family.

In the coming episode, Samar kicks out the Barot family and decides to rule in the palace. However, Surili (Tina Datta) motivates all to fight against Samar. She maintains that the key to victory lies in unity. Surili’s call to action urges the family to overcome the challenges. Hence, the family returns to face Samar.

How will Surilii win her house again?