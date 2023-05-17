ADVERTISEMENT
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti orders Shivendra to stay away from Surilii

Damayanti will firmly warn Shivendra and advise him to let go of the past and forget about Surilii. However, Shivendra will rebel against this in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
17 May,2023 16:15:58
Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Surilii will be en route to the hospital to visit Shivendra. She will receive a call from Sasha to express her concern solely for Shivendra, as she feels responsible for his condition. Later, Surilii will sneak into the hospital to check on Shiv’s health. Fortunately, she will meet Maanvendra, who will inform her that Shiv is now out of danger. Surilii will then ask Manvendra to share his contact number so that she can stay updated on Shiv’s condition.

Surilii will reminisce about how Shivendra always desired to grasp the sun within his hand. Reflecting on this, she will offer prayers for his recovery. She even promised to resume singing just for him, as he wanted her to do so. Surilii will pick up the guitar and begin to sing. On the other hand, Shivendra will gradually regain consciousness, and Maanvendra will inform Damayanti about the same. While Damayanti will hurry to check on Shivendra, they will be astounded to hear Shivendra taking Surilii’s name.

In the coming episode, Surilii and Shasha will converse about Shivendra, during which Surilii will express her sole desire to witness Shivendra’s complete recovery and good health. Shasha will realize that her feelings for Shivendra go beyond his well-being and confess to Surilii that she has developed a growing fondness for him. Surilii will blush and deny this claim. On the other hand, Damayanti will firmly warn Shivendra and advise him to let go of the past and forget about Surilii. However, Shivendra will rebel against this, stating that he had always followed her orders, even when he didn’t want to, but this time he intends to listen to his heart.

How will Damayanti react?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

