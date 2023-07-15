ADVERTISEMENT
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Misunderstandings lead to Surilii and Shiv’s separation

Surilii stumbles upon the divorce papers and jumps to the conclusion that Shiv wants to end their marriage. Filled with anger and hurt, she impulsively removes her mangalsutra and leaves the house in Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 Jul,2023 14:49:35
Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Surilii (Tina Datta) shows a video of Ambitai threatening Monty in the police station not to dare to speak out the truth about her being the culprit or she will kill him. The whole family, including Damayanti (Kitu Gidwani), get shocked to see her most trusted help backstabbing. Meanwhile, Ambitai (Rashmi Sachdeva) returns to the mansion and gets shocked to see Surilii. Shivendra gets upset with her as he always respected Ambitai like a mother, and Ambitai spills out how she planned to kill him, but her plan failed when Samar came in between.

For the first time, Damayanti extends her gratitude to Surilii for saving her family from a dangerous situation. She will share how she feels relieved as the storm of secrets is out, but unknowingly Surilii brought Damayanti down in front of her sons. Surilii apologises for the same. Meanwhile, Samar performs yagya for his late father’s birthday and promises to him that he will take revenge on all the seven members of the Barot family.

In the coming episode, Surilii stumbles upon the divorce papers and concludes that Shiv wants to end their marriage. Filled with anger and hurt, she impulsively removes her mangalsutra and leaves the house. Unaware of Surilii’s misunderstanding, Shiv enters the room later, only to find the discarded mangalsutra. He expresses his disappointment, questioning why Surilii didn’t give him a chance to explain.

Is this Samar’s devious plan to separate Shiv and Surili?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
