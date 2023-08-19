ADVERTISEMENT
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Roshni scolds Surilii for disclosing Shiv’s truth to Mohit

Mohit learns that Shiv is his father and gets upset. He goes missing, leaving the entire family in a state of turmoil. Roshni scolds Surilii for disclosing the truth to him in the Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 Aug,2023 13:01:54
Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Surilii (Tina Datta) understands Shiv’s situation and Roshni’s health and decides to forgive Shiv. However, Shiv is unaware that Roshni is lying to him and this is her plan to enter his life. Soon, Surilii and Shiv (Jay Bhanushali) decide to go to Ranak and they take Roshni along. However, Samar witnesses Roshni (Anita Hassanandani) at the mansion along with Shiv and Surilii and decides to dig more and find out about her and Mohit.

Shiv learns about Surilii’s pregnancy and they celebrate their happy moment. However, Roshni calls Shiv and informs him about the attack. Soon, Shiv brings Roshni to the palace and Surilii lies to the family and mentions her to be her friend. The family welcomes Roshni into the house. Later, the Barot family sit together to see photos on the projector but soon Roshni and Shiv’s romantic photos get reflected. Shiv soon reveals to the family that Roshni is my ex-girlfriend.

In the coming episode, Mohit learns that Shiv is his father and gets upset. He goes missing, leaving the entire family in a state of turmoil. Roshni scolds Surilii for disclosing the truth but Surilii vowed to mend the situation. In her quest to locate Mohit, she looks out for Mohit in the palace. Soon, she witnesses Mohit sitting on the edge of the roof.

Will Surilii save Mohit?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

