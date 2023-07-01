ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar hires Monty to kill Shiv

Samar devises a sinister plan to end Shiv's life by seeking assistance from Sasha's husband, Monty, who happens to be Shiv's enemy in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Jul,2023 12:45:24
Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Swatilekha invites Surilii’s family, which shocks Ranimaa. Later, Ranimaa calls Shiv and Surilii to her room and gives clothes to Surilii and her family so that they wear appropriate dresses in front of the guests at the wedding. Though Surilii feels humiliated, she agrees to take it. On the other hand, as Samar’s plan fails after Raghvendra refuses to shoot Shiv, the former plans to kill Shiv.

Swatilekha and Raghvendra’s wedding festivities begin. Shivendra and the Barot family come up with a surprise at the function. Shivendra dances with Damayanti on the song ‘Ek Dusre Se Kaarte Hain Pyaar Hum’, and the other brothers join in. Samar witnesses the happy bond between the Barot family and gets jealous. He gears up to take an extreme step against the family.

In the coming episode, Samar devises a sinister plan to end Shiv’s life by seeking assistance from Sasha’s husband, Monty, who is Shiv’s enemy. Samar secretly hires Monty to carry out the heinous act and arranges a meeting with him at the Barot family residence. On the wedding day, Samar instructs Monty to shoot Shiv, setting the stage for a devastating turn of events.

OMG! Will Shiv die?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News