Television | Spoilers

Ranimaa questions the identity of the person responsible for taking Veera’s life. Maan, with a somber tone, drops a bombshell, revealing that it was Swati who had killed Veera in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum produced by Swastik Productions has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Swatilekha’s health has worsened after eating the soup made by Surilii. Raghav blames Surilii for Swatilekha’s condition, but Damayanti supports her. Surilii (Tina Datta) feels responsible for Swatilekha’s condition. Damayanti finds out that Swatilekha was given abortion tablets instead of the correct medication.

Maan finally recovers from an ordeal, and the relief is palpable as he embraces Shiv. Amidst the emotional reunion, Ranimaa questions the identity of the person responsible for taking Veera’s life. Maan, with a somber tone, drops a bombshell, revealing that it was Swati who had killed Veera. Shock and disbelief ripple through everyone present in the room. Raanimaa slaps Swati for her actions.

In the coming episode, Samar (Karanvir Bohra) finally decides to reveal his true identity. With unwavering conviction, he disclosed that his mother, Suchitra, is the rightful heir to the throne, challenging the reign of Ranimaa. As the family gathered in suspense, Samar produced the property papers, bearing the name of Barot Industries and declared ownership. The revelation sent shockwaves through the family.

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum Ep 111 12th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Ranimaa questions the identity of the person responsible for taking Veera’s life. Maan, with a somber tone, drops a bombshell, revealing that it was Swati who had killed Veera.

How will Shiv and Surilii handle the situation?