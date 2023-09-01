Television | Spoilers

Surili pledges to legally secure Mohit's rights, including an equal share of Shiv's property. However, this decision infuriates Raghavendra, who adamantly refuses to acknowledge Shiv's illegitimate child's claim to the family's wealth in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum produced by Swastik Productions has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Shiv (Jay Bhanushali) and Surilii (Tina Datta) connect the dots between Maan’s deteriorating condition and the tragic demise of Gerua. In a fateful turn of events, a message from Maan arrives, his words cryptically hinting at the identity of the culprit behind both incidents. Maan’s message states that the perpetrator’s name commences with the letter “S.” Shiv and Surilii quickly piece together the puzzle and conclude that Samar (Karanvir Bohra) might be the culprit.

Rohini’s determination to shield her son, Mohit, from a life of luxury makes a difficult decision. Despite Shiv’s heartfelt attempts to stop her, Rohini leaves the palace. Shiv, grappling with mixed emotions, decides to buy toys for Mohit in an effort to bridge the gap. However, he returns home to the news that both Rohini and Mohit have already departed. Racing against time, Shiv hurries to the bus stand, only to find that the bus carrying his loved ones is departed. The heart-wrenching scene leaves Shiv shatters.

In the coming episode, Surili brings back Mohit and Roshni in the palace. She argues passionately that both Mohit and her own child are Shiv’s blood, and it’s unfair for one to be considered legitimate while the other is deemed illegitimate. Surili pledges to legally secure Mohit’s rights, including an equal share of Shiv’s property. However, this decision infuriates Raghavendra, who adamantly refuses to acknowledge Shiv’s illegitimate child’s claim to the family’s wealth. Tensions escalate as Shiv confronts Raghavendra, leading to a heated altercation. Meanwhile, Samar enjoys seeing the conflict between the two brothers.

Will Shiv and Raghavendra solve their difference?