Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv regrets his decision to marry Surilii

Shiv feels that he decided to marry Surilii in hurry as the two are totally different personalities. Surilii feels devastated in Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Jul,2023 15:07:50
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv regrets his decision to marry Surilii 832774

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Ambitai secretly spikes Sam’s milk. Surilii witnesses her evil act and overhears her talking about her evil plans. Surilii rushes to Sam without wasting a moment and stops him from drinking the milk. Surilii accuses Ambitai of intentionally adding poison to the milk. Surilii’s accusations leave the family members shocked.

The family members get angry at Surilii for putting huge allegations against Ambitai, who is like a family member. Surilli stays adamant about her claims. However, much to everyone’s surprise, Surilii’s accusation backfires as the milk turns out to be safe and untainted. The incident leaves the family members bewildered, questioning the true intentions behind Surilii’s accusations.

In the coming episode, Shiv feels heartbroken after Surilii’s allegations are untrue. Surilii also feels defeated. This leads to a tiff between the husband and wife. Soon, Shiv decides to marry Surilii in a hurry as the two are different personalities. Surilii feels devastated.

Will this incident lead to a new drama in Surilii and Shiv’s lives?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: Ayushi Khurana took a break amidst her busy schedule from the show ‘Ajooni’ to immerse herself in the beauty of the Shiv temple

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

