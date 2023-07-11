Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv regrets his decision to marry Surilii

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Ambitai secretly spikes Sam’s milk. Surilii witnesses her evil act and overhears her talking about her evil plans. Surilii rushes to Sam without wasting a moment and stops him from drinking the milk. Surilii accuses Ambitai of intentionally adding poison to the milk. Surilii’s accusations leave the family members shocked.

The family members get angry at Surilii for putting huge allegations against Ambitai, who is like a family member. Surilli stays adamant about her claims. However, much to everyone’s surprise, Surilii’s accusation backfires as the milk turns out to be safe and untainted. The incident leaves the family members bewildered, questioning the true intentions behind Surilii’s accusations.

In the coming episode, Shiv feels heartbroken after Surilii’s allegations are untrue. Surilii also feels defeated. This leads to a tiff between the husband and wife. Soon, Shiv decides to marry Surilii in a hurry as the two are different personalities. Surilii feels devastated.

Will this incident lead to a new drama in Surilii and Shiv’s lives?

