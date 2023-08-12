Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv reveals Mohit’s truth to Surilii

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Shiv’s world shatters as he grapples with the revelation of being Mohit’s father. Triggered by his own childhood marked by the absence of a father figure, Shiv takes a firm decision. Shiv comes to meet Roshni and Mohit. In front of Roshni, Shiv vows to take responsibility for his son’s welfare and care, stepping into the role of a father that he never had.

Roshni (Anita Hassanandani) gets ready for treatment after Shiv (Jay Bhanushali) convinces her. Shiv brings her to the hospital and signs the form as Roshni’s husband. However, Surilii (Tina Datta) happens to come to the same hospital for her check-up. While, she goes to meet her doctor, Surilii gets shocked to see Roshni’s medical form, which Shiv signs.

In the coming episode, Surilii finally confronts Shiv after discovering Roshni’s medical form. Desperately trying to justify his actions, Shiv explains his helplessness in the situation. However, Surilii’s anger remains unyielding as she refuses to accept his excuses. Shiv gathers his courage to share yet another truth. Shiv discloses to Surilii that Mohit is his son. The revelation sends shockwaves through Surilii, leaving her stunned.

Will Surilii accept Shiv’s son Mohit?

