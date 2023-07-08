Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surili accuses Ambitai of adding poison in milk

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Surili confides in Maan that their house has an enemy lurking within its walls. Concerned and determined to uncover the truth, Maan immediately questions Jignesh about whether he had given his ID to someone. However, Jignesh denies involvement, claiming he had not shared it with anyone. Soon, Surili finds an ear pod and decides to find out the culprit.

Surilii and Maan join hands and try to look out for the culprit. Samar gets a hint of Maan being involved in finding the truth. Hence, he decides to injure Maan. Samar places dangerous smoke inside Maan’s room. As soon as Maan enters the room, he starts feeling suffocating. Maan comes out of the room, coughing. He skips some steps of the staircase as he feels dizzy. Soon, he falls off the stairs.

In the coming episode, Ambitai secretly spikes Sam’s milk. Surilii witnesses her evil act and overhears her talking about her evil plans. Surilii rushes to Sam without wasting a moment and stops him from drinking the milk. Surilii accuses Ambitai of intentionally adding poison to the milk. Surilii’s accusations leave the family members shocked.

OMG! Will Surilii manage to prove her point?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.