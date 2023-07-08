ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surili accuses Ambitai of adding poison in milk

Surilii accuses Ambitai of intentionally adding poison to the milk. Surilii's accusations leave the family members shocked in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Jul,2023 13:01:57
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surili accuses Ambitai of adding poison in milk

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Surili confides in Maan that their house has an enemy lurking within its walls. Concerned and determined to uncover the truth, Maan immediately questions Jignesh about whether he had given his ID to someone. However, Jignesh denies involvement, claiming he had not shared it with anyone. Soon, Surili finds an ear pod and decides to find out the culprit.

Surilii and Maan join hands and try to look out for the culprit. Samar gets a hint of Maan being involved in finding the truth. Hence, he decides to injure Maan. Samar places dangerous smoke inside Maan’s room. As soon as Maan enters the room, he starts feeling suffocating. Maan comes out of the room, coughing. He skips some steps of the staircase as he feels dizzy. Soon, he falls off the stairs.

In the coming episode, Ambitai secretly spikes Sam’s milk. Surilii witnesses her evil act and overhears her talking about her evil plans. Surilii rushes to Sam without wasting a moment and stops him from drinking the milk. Surilii accuses Ambitai of intentionally adding poison to the milk. Surilii’s accusations leave the family members shocked.

OMG! Will Surilii manage to prove her point?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan learns about Vanya being his stepsister
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan learns about Vanya being his stepsister
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Shalini makes Priya’s first rasoi
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Shalini makes Priya’s first rasoi
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: OMG! Maan to fall off the stairs
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: OMG! Maan to fall off the stairs
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa pushes Vanya to reveal the truth to Viaan
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa pushes Vanya to reveal the truth to Viaan
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii on a mission to find Barot family’s enemy
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii on a mission to find Barot family’s enemy
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s cute fight on the wedding night
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s cute fight on the wedding night
Latest Stories
Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur And Ashnoor Kaur Look Stylish In Salwar Look
Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur And Ashnoor Kaur Look Stylish In Salwar Look
Hombale Films expresses gratitude to Indian audience with a note in multiple languages for the overwhelming response to ‘Salaar: Part CEASEFIRE’!
Hombale Films expresses gratitude to Indian audience with a note in multiple languages for the overwhelming response to ‘Salaar: Part CEASEFIRE’!
Varun Dhawan’s Dashing Style Is Palpable; Check Here
Varun Dhawan’s Dashing Style Is Palpable; Check Here
OMG 2: Akshay Kumar drops first-look poster of Yami Gautam as ‘lawyer’
OMG 2: Akshay Kumar drops first-look poster of Yami Gautam as ‘lawyer’
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mahesh orders Karan to fire Rajveer from Luthra company
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mahesh orders Karan to fire Rajveer from Luthra company
Neeyat Makes A Mess Out Of A Murder Mystery
Neeyat Makes A Mess Out Of A Murder Mystery
Read Latest News