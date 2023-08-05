ADVERTISEMENT
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii gets pregnant

Surilii is on a mission to discover the culprit behind Veera’s death. However, amidst this drama, Surilii finds out that she is pregnant in the Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Aug,2023 12:28:08
Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Samar finally decides to disclose his secret to Maan, finally leaving him stunned. Samar discloses that he is none other than Maan’s elder brother, Samar Chandrabhaan Barot. The revelation sends shivers down Maan’s spine as he grapples with this unexpected truth. However, instead of reconciliation, Samar’s true intentions come to light as he attempts to take Maan’s life by setting him on fire.

Veera comes to save Maan, but Swatilekha stabs him with a knife. Shiv reaches the spot and finds Veera dead, and meanwhile, Maan is fighting for his life. Shiv rushes Maan to the hospital and performs Veera’s last rites. Surilii decides to dig out the truth and find the real culprit.

Shiv arrives with Maan from the hospital, who makes a startling revelation about their stepbrother, Samar. Maan accuses Samar of seeking revenge and reveals that Samar was responsible for Veera’s death. The revelation leaves everyone in the family utterly shocked. However, it turns out to be Samar’s dream.

In the coming episode, Maan is in a coma, and Surilii is on a mission to discover the culprit behind Veera’s death. However, amidst this drama, Surilii learns about the happy news. Surilii finds out that she is pregnant. She calls her maasi and informs Damayanti and her maasi about her pregnancy news.

How will Shiv react to this happy news?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

