Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii prays for Shivendra's recovery

Surilii will be seen crying in the shower and praying for Shivendra's recovery in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Shivendra requests to drop Surilii in Mumbai, and she agrees. Shivendra drops Surilii near her café and bid her adieu. Soon, Monty comes and tries to strangulate Surilii. The latter struggles, and her phone falls down. Shivendra overhears Surilii and rushes to save her. Shivendra fights with Monty, and soon he removes a knife. Monty attacks Shiv.

Surilii will take Shivendra to the hospital, and he will be rushed to the emergency operating theatre. Surilii will call Damayanti to inform her about the incident, and Damayanti will be completely shocked upon hearing the news. Damayanti will head to the hospital without wasting time to be with Shivendra. When she arrives, she will see Surilii for the first time, and Surilii will confess to Damayanti that Monty, the husband of her sister Sasha, is responsible for stabbing Shivendra.

In the coming episode, Damyanti and her three sons will pray for Shivendra’s recovery at the hospital. She will ask Veera to speak to Surilii and request her to leave the hospital as she does not want to see her near Shivendra. Veera will approach Surilii, who is already terrified by the situation and murmuring about how everything was going well until now. However, Veera will tell her that nothing has been going right since she entered Shivendra’s life, and Damyanti’s fear about her is valid. Veera will request Surilii to leave the hospital. Later, Surilii will be seen crying in the shower and praying for Shivendra’s recovery.

Will Shiv be saved?

