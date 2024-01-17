Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Spoiler: Sartaj learns the truth of Jeet being his son

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di the Zee TV show produced by Dome Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Heer (Tanisha Mehta) being troubled by Rajvinder at the Atwal house. She asked Heer not to wear the coloured clothes and has been torturing her. We saw Heer put up a brave front by trying to resurrect the house and the relationships in the house.

On the other front, Jeet asked Sartaj to give him a job at the Atwal house as he needs money. However, Sartaj refused to help him as he was known to Heer.

The coming episode will see Sartaj getting to know the truth that Jeet (Avinesh Rekhi) is his son. At Jeet’s home, Sartaj will see Jeet’s mother’s picture and will realize that Jeet is his own son.

Sartaj will hide the truth from Jeet but will shower all his love on him and hug him. He will be scared to tell him the truth as Jeet will tell Sartaj how he hates his father.

Sartaj will plan to give Jeet a big responsibility in the Atwal house. Jeet will enter Atwal house with a mission in hand.

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Ep 57 16th January Written Episode Update

Rajvinder accused Heer and asked her not to wear colourful clothes after the death of her husband.

What will happen now?

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di the Zee TV show is produced by Dome Entertainment. It is about a young girl Heer Kaur Virk, a beautiful, vibrant young woman born into a Jatt family of Punjab. Her father is her weakness and strength and has taught her to stand up for what’s right, no matter what! Her biggest priority has always been the well-being of her family and her father. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she marries into the Atwal family. After a life-altering incident turns her world upside down, the show captures Heer’s journey of drawing from her inner strength, confronting injustice, and rising like a phoenix from the ashes. The show has Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta playing the leads.