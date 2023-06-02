ADVERTISEMENT
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva's teary reunion with his mother

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Atharva finally getting back to the Rana house. The plot will witness a high point with Atharva meeting his mother.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
02 Jun,2023 15:05:08
Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen shocking twists with Kairi getting to know about her mother being at the Rana House. Kairi travelled all alone to Delhi to meet her mother. Amidst all this, there was mayhem with both Atharva (Karan Vohra) and Chini (Seerat Kapoor) getting to know about Kairi’s whereabouts and coming to take her.

This has resulted in Atharva stepping into his own house, Rana house once again. The coming episode will see Devika getting a shock of her life on seeing Atharva alive. She will be all the more pissed when she will know that both Rudra and Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) knew about it and hid it from her. A livid Devika will go on to have an emotional reunion with her son.

She will lock herself along with Atharva in a room and will talk to her son. The two of them will weep and will express how much they missed the other. Devika will demand to know all the truth from Atharva, on how he spent his five years and all about Kairi and her mother.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

Srividya Rajesh

