In COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ contestants face the burn in hilarious roast night hosted by Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri

As the Finale week comes closer, housemates gear up for the roast task in tonight’s episode of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’. However, BIGG BOSS surprises them by announcing the entry of Vankush Arora, who joins to guide them on how to roast other housemates. Simultaneously, BIGG BOSS reveals that their fans are also entering the house to witness the roast task. Everyone in the house welcomes him warmly, and each contestant is given an individual chance to converse with him and create a script for the upcoming roasting task. However, some housemates took more time, leading to a rift among them. Will the roasting night become memorable for the contestants, or will it intensify the conflicts between the housemates?

Later in the same evening, Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri enter the BIGG BOSS house to host the BB roast night, bringing along the fans of the contestants. The task commences with Abhishek Kumar starting the roast by targeting Munawar Faruqui. He humorously points out their commonality, which is girls, highlighting that while he struggles to find one on the show, Munawar is attracting all the attention from them. Abhishek then shifted his focus to Isha Malviya, mentioning her talk about him breaking the TV but asserting that today, he broke her pride. Meanwhile, Krushna playfully asked Mannara Chopra if she is Sudesh’s sister, and amid laughter, the housemates agree to it. Simultaneously, Sudesh approaches Munawar, asking him to teach his texting style and urging him to share the secret.

To enhance the night’s entertainment, Munawar takes the stage, greeting everyone and starting with shayari, followed by roasting Vicky Jain. He reminds Vicky of a past comment about over 200 people working like Munawar in his factory but stated that he only knows one person who is in the show because of his wife Ankita Lokhande’s name. Later, he continues by teasing Ankita, suggesting that although she claims the TV is like her paternal home, Vicky has overstayed his welcome. The big question lingers: what will be the repercussions of this roasting night on the relationships among the housemates, and how will it alter the dynamics of the house?

