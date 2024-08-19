Indra Kumar’s Vicious Attack on Parna, Srijan Seethes with Anger in Zee Bangla’s Neem Phooler Modhu

Many serials aired on Bengali television screens lost their appeal within a few months. However, Neem Phooler Modhu of Zee Bangla differs; this serial has filled the audience with excitement since the beginning. The wonderful chemistry between the heroine Parna (Pallavi Sharma) and hero Srijan (Rubel Das) is the main attraction of this serial.

The latest episode of Neem Phooler Modhu stunned viewers as Indra Kumar unleashed a vicious attack on Parna, turning the tables on her. In a shocking interview with a news media outlet, Indra Kumar claims that Parna fabricated the molestation allegations to gain fame and popularity. He even goes as far as to request his fans to take strict action against her.

Parna, already traumatized by the ordeal, is left devastated by Indra Kumar’s accusations. She breaks down in tears, feeling helpless and betrayed. However, Srijan, fueled by his seething anger, stands strong and determined to protect Parna from Indra Kumar’s wrath, giving the audience a glimmer of hope in this dark situation.

As Indra Kumar’s interview goes viral, netizens troll Parna on social media, hurling insults and abuse. Parna’s mental state begins to deteriorate, and she becomes a recluse, afraid to face the world. Meanwhile, Indra Kumar’s fans surround Dutta’s house, cursing and throwing stones, leaving Parna’s life in grave danger, intensifying the audience’s anxiety and worry.

Jethu’s timely intervention saves the day, but the question remains – how far will Indra Kumar go to discredit Parna? Will Srijan be able to protect her from the wrath of Indra Kumar and his fans? The upcoming episode promises to be a nail-biter as Parna’s life hangs in the balance, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats, eager to know what will happen next. Will justice prevail, or will Indra Kumar’s influence silence Parna forever?