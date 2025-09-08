Ishani Upcoming Twist: Ishani gets support from neighbours; makes her stand clear before Shashwat

Ishani, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, has seen engaging drama with Ishani (Megha Chakraborty) buying the cooked story of Pihu (Richa Rathore), and supporting her, which led to Anurag’s (Karamm Rajpal) arrest. As we know, Pihu lodged a complaint against Anurag for misbehaving with her. However, Ishani got to know the truth from Pihu. She went back to the police station, met Anurag and apologised to him. She got him out on bail. However, when Ishani went back home and told her family that Anurag was out of jail, they grew angry.

While Pihu accused her of deceit, Shashwat (Anupam Bhattacharya) was angered by her revolt. He dragged Ishani out of the house and threw her out. This broke Ishani’s back, and she was sad.

The upcoming episode will see Ishani questioned by neighbours about what happened to her. Ishani will tell them the truth, and they will motivate her to fight against her own family by taking a clear stand against them. Ishani will also recollect Anurag’s wish for her not to go back home and find a way for herself, a new future away from her family. Ishani and the neighbours will go to Shashwat’s house, where Ishani will be clear about what she wants from life. She will tell them that she does not intend to live in a house where she is treated like a doormat. This will enrage Shashwat all the more.

What will happen now?

Ishani started as a story within Jhanak, on Star Plus, the other show of Magic Moments Motion Pictures. Ishani was a friend of Jhanak, and that is how the connection was established. With time, Ishani has moved on to establish itself as a show in itself, and has presently got a new time slot. It deals with a bold, hard-hitting concept of a woman who is forced into a marriage, trying to find her identity and her path to success, even while facing restrictions from her family and abusive husband. The show also has a mature love angle going with Karamm Rajpal and Megha Chakraborty along wih Richa Rathore playing the leads.