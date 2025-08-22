Ishani Upcoming Twist: Shashwat exposes Anurag-Ishani; Pihu gets wild at Ishani

Ishani, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, has seen engaging drama with Shashwat and Nandini getting hold of Anurag’s (Karamm Rajpal) letter sent to Ishani (Megha Chakraborty). Nandini and Shashwat invited Anurag to the marriage with an ulterior motive in mind. Unaware of it, Anurag came to the wedding of Yash. During the Sangeet, Shashwat sang along with Ishani. Later, he called Anurag to the dias and shared the stage with Ishani. Shashwat asked them to sign a song, which they did, recollecting their memories of the past.

The upcoming episode will see a staged drama by Shashwat when he reads out the letter written by Anurag in front of everyone. Anurag and Ishani will be put to embarrassment, but Pihu (Richa Rathore) will be shocked to know the truth. Shashwath will claim that this is the reason why Ishani took back the complaint filed against Anurag. Pihu will be shocked to know that Ishani was the love of Anurag’s life. She will grow wild at Ishani for backstabbing her, and will tell her that she did not dare to tell the truth to her when she kept asking about it. Pihu will develop ill feelings for Ishani and Anurag and will vow to hit back at them.

What will happen next?

Ishani started as a story within Jhanak, on Star Plus, the other show of Magic Moments Motion Pictures. Ishani was a friend of Jhanak, and that is how the connection was established. With time, Ishani has moved on to establish itself as a show in itself, and has presently got a new time slot. It deals with a bold, hard-hitting concept of a woman who is forced into a marriage, trying to find her identity and her path to success, even while facing restrictions from her family and abusive husband. The show also has a mature love angle going with Karamm Rajpal and Megha Chakraborty along wih Richa Rathore playing the leads.