Itti Si Khushi – Pushpa Impossible Mahasangam: Pushpa helps Anvita with a mighty contact; Will Anvita be able to save the house?

Itti Si Khushi and Pushpa Impossible, the popular Sony SAB shows, will soon see a Mahasangam happening during the Navaratri week. As we know, Anvita has been facing problem after problem. Earlier, it was Suhas’ debt, which he had to give back to the goons, who seemed troublesome. Later, it was the drama at the football ground when Chiku’s kit went missing. When they returned home, they were shocked to see their house being sealed, with a BMC notice stuck to the door. Anvita and family had three days to clear the dues, failing which they would lose the house.

The upcoming episode will see Anvita and her family adjusting to Diya’s house temporarily. Anvita will be determined to get her house back and find a means to solve this problem with the BMC. However, she will face humiliation at the BMC office.

Anvita will bump into Pushpa (Karuna Pandey), who will motivate her to achieve her goals. When Anvita will reveal her problem to Pushpa, Pushpa will give her the contact of Bapodra, who has a good reach in the BMC office. Bapodra will accept to help Anvita. It will be interesting to see how Bapodra will help Anvita get back her house.

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.