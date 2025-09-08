Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: Anvita remains heartbroken; Chidiya sets up her meeting with Virat

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) getting to know that Virat did not work as the valet in the hotel, as mentioned by him. She was earlier warned by Sanjay (Rishi Saxena) about Virat’s job, but she did not listen to him. Ultimately, when Anvita got to know the truth, she was shattered. She even confronted Virat about the same. But Virat tried to tell her that he had been sent out of his valet job a few days back. But Anvita was not ready to buy the story.

We wrote about Suhas’ change of heart when he returned home as a changed man, ready to take on the responsibilities as a father. As we know, he got to know that he was suffering from blood cancer, and probably the refinement in him was a result of it.

The upcoming episode will see Anvita avoiding taking calls from Virat. She will be gloomy, and the whole house will see a change in her. Chidiya will try to make amends. She will message Virat from Anvita’s phone, asking him to meet her at a certain place. In this way, Chidiya will plan to set up a secret meeting between Anvita and Virat, wherein there will be a chance for them to talk it out and patch up.

Will Chidiya’s plan work?

