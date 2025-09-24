Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: Anvita to take part in a Garba competition; Will she be able to save her house?

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) getting into a new problem of having to save her house, after the house was sealed by the BMC for non-payment of property tax. We wrote about Anvita running to the BMC office to solve the problem, but facing humiliation in the office. We also wrote about Anvita and her family moving to Diya’s small house. Anvita met Pushpa (Karuna Pandey), who gave her Bapodra’s contact, to try to lessen the payment charge with his influential contacts.

Bapodra will be seen trying his best. Anvita will get a waiver on the payment, after which Anvita will be determined to pay it up and secure her house back. However, Anvita will not know that the waiver was secretly obtained by Virat himself.

Anvita will see a Garba Competition notice with a big prize for the winner. She will determine herself to participate in the contest to win the prize money.

What will happen next?

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.