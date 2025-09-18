Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: Anvita’s new job; gets humiliated at work

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Suhas’ fake death creating chaos in the Divekar house. We saw Bandya return home after work, and he was shocked to see his father dead. Amidst the fake mourning done by others, we saw Bandya cry for his father. However, a smart act by Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) drove the goons out of the house. Chiku got selected for the football team, which was great news for the family. However, Anvita was not able to spare money for his gears and shoes.

The upcoming episode will see the siblings trying to pool in money for Chiku. Siddhu will do his needful. Anvita will take up an extra job as a server at a party. Anvita will be forced to maintain the dress decorum and wear a very short skirt, in which she will be uncomfortable. A few rich boys at the party will humiliate Anvita. They will also misbehave with her, taking advantage of her silence.

What will happen next?

