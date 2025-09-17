Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: Chidiya gets suspicious of Virat; probes into the matter

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Suhas (Varun Badola) faking his own death to avoid paying up his debts to the goons. Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) and family complied with Suhas’ idea and put up a fake death and mourning show at home. They pretended to mourn their father’s death when the goons came to check on Suhas. Amidst this, there was tension as Suhas tried to move and even get up when the goons were at home. Bandya, who was unaware of Suhas’s death plan, was shocked to see his father dead. He cried his heart out, and later, told his family that he may be faking his death, which alerted the goons.

The upcoming episode will see Virat (Rajat Verma) coming home and also spending quality time with Anvita outside. Chidiya will notice something suspicious in Virat’s behaviour. She will feel that he is double-timing Anvita and has a hidden love life. Chidiya will decide to probe into the matter, and later tell Anvita about it. Chidiya’s behaviour towards Virat will change, which Virat will also notice and wonder about.

What will happen next?

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.