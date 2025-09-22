Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: Chiku’s football kit goes missing; family in panic

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Chidiya tracking the house of Urvashi and reaching the bungalow at Pali Hill. She was shocked to see Virat (Rajat Verma) over there, and being called by another name, that of Veer. Chidiya confronted Virat over the same, and we wrote about Virat justifying that he bought the bungalow for her sister, Anvita. Meanwhile, the family pooled in money to buy the football kit for Chiku to play in the football game at his school.

The upcoming episode will see the big day arriving for Chiku. His family will be there to cheer for him. Anvita will ask Chiku to go out confidently and play. However, minutes before the game, Chiku will realise that his kit is not to be found. The family will be in a panic situation, as Chiku will not be taken in the playing team without a kit.

What will happen next?

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.