Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: Chiku’s near expulsion at school; Virat arrives as a saviour

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Suhas (Varun Badola) getting to know from the lab that his blood reports were wrong and that he does not suffer from blood cancer. This changed him totally, and he started to drink, abandoning his kids once again. The kids were sad that they lost their loving father again. On the other hand, Virat (Rajat Verma) and Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan patched up after having a bitter breakup. Trouble started for Virat as Sanjay raided his hideout and arrested Vijay.

The upcoming episode will see Chiku being dejected as Suhas is not there at home to come with him to the PTM, as promised. Anvita and Siddhu will go with Chiku to the meeting where the school administration will be angry at Chiku. They will threaten to expel him, when Anvita and Siddhu will tell them that they will be guiding Chiku to get better. However, Virat’s entry in the thick of things will be a surprise. He will tell the school about being Anvita’s lover and that he will take full responsibility for Chiku.

Will Chiku be saved from expulsion at school?

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.