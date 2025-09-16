Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: Dead Suhas’ antics create tension; Bandya gets shocked seeing his father dead

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Suhas (Varun Badola) bringing home the next big problem for Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) to face. Suhas owed a big amount of 5 lakhs to a local goon, and he threatened to harm Suhas’ family if the money was not paid back to him. Suhas got the idea of staging his own death to escape from problems. He met a beggar on the road and got the idea from him. He convinced Anvita and his family to help him put up his death act. Anvita refused to join in his antics, but was forced to give consent, as she worried for her siblings’ safety.

What will follow in the Divekar house will be a mourning phase, which will be filled with comedy. Suhas will pretend to lie dead, just as Anvita and the kids fake a mourning act to fool the goons. The goons will arrive, and this will be when the family will decide to put up a convincing act of their father’s death. However, even while the goons will be in the house, Suhas will want water to drink, and will also want to get up. Anvita and the kids will have a tough time, in maintaining his dead stance. However, the twist will occur when Bandya, unaware of the entire drama, will come home after his overtime work.

Bandya will be shocked to see his father dead, and his siblings wearing white, and mourning the death. Bandya will be overcome with shock and will burst out crying. Anvita and others will have a tough time handling Bandya, as they will not be able to tell him the truth. The goons will be at home and will keep a close eye on Bandya’s mourning. Bandya will be heartbroken seeing his father dead, while Anvita and others will be stressed about his crying.

What will happen next?

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.