Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Suhas gets shocking news; Will the Divekar kids lose his love?

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) pained by the breakup she had with Virat (Rajat Verma). However, Chidiya’s secret plan to have Anvita meet Virat helped them where they had a clear conversation. Anvita and Virat were on the verge of patching up as Virat sought forgiveness for his actions and promised never to lie to her. Virat even contemplated closing his theft business after getting involved in one big theft. On the other hand, we wrote about Suhas being a changed man, accepting his responsibilities in the house as a good father. The Divekar siblings were shocked to see this change in their father. Anvita was not ready to accept that Suhas had changed.

The upcoming episode will see Suhas continuing with his good deeds around the house and with his children. He will be seen feeding them, taking them for walks in the parks, etc. However, Suhas will be shocked when he will get the reports of his follow-up blood check after being diagnosed with blood cancer. He will be shocked to know that his earlier reports were wrong and that he is hale and healthy. This will make Suhas relieved in the mind, but he will also get back to his old addictions and will forget his kids and will go back to consuming liquor.

OMG!!

What will happen next?

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.