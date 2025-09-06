Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Suhas to be a changed man; vows to be the best father?

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Sanjay (Rishi Saxena) getting suspicious about the work habits of Virat (Rajat Verma). He gave a hint to Anvita to be careful while believing Virat. However, Anvita showed her trust in Virat. But soon, Anvita found out that Virat was not working as a valet in the specified hotel. She was shocked and confronted him over his deceit.

The upcoming episode will see Suhas (Varun Badola) go to the temple and cry over his bad luck and ill fate. A pandit there will ask Suhas to help people in need, and that will benefit him in return. Suhas will start to help the people around, which will be comical. However, soon, he will be advised that the first step to transformation is at home. He will be advised to be a good person in his house and help his kids, which will be his ultimate relief and factor of happiness.

This will change Suhas totally. He will return home as a changed man, all ready to be a loving father to his kids.

What will happen now?

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.