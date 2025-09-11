Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: Sanjay raids Virat’s hideout; arrests Vijay

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Virat (Rajat Verma) and Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) patching up after a harsh breakup, when Anvita got to know that Virat did not work at the specified hotel as a valet. She confronted him when he came up with the story of being sacked from his job. Anvita had moved away from him and was ignoring his calls. We wrote about Chidiya making them meet again when she texted Virat to meet her from Anvita’s phone. The meet-up facilitated their patch-up where Virat promised Anvita to never lie again.

We know that Sanjay (Rishi Saxena) doubted Virat and his work and followed him. Sanjay was checking certain footage when he noticed the presence of a known small criminal by the name Vijay.

The upcoming episode will see Sanjay and his team follow Vijay, with a faint doubt of him being in the team of Virat. Sanjay will also notice Vijay with Anvita, and this will strike the thought in Sanjay that there must be a link. Sanjay, after investigation, will silently raid Virat’s hideout. Virat and Vijay will be stuck. While Virat will cleverly escape, Vijay will be caught by Sanjay and will be arrested.

OMG!! Will Virat’s name come out?

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.