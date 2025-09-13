Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: Vijay’s confidence crumbles; agrees to expose Virat

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Virat (Rajat Verma) being worried over the raid that Sanjay (Rishi Saxena) made on his hideout, which resulted in Vijay’s arrest. As we know, Vijay and Virat earlier had a near-fallout when Vijay threatened to expose him. Virat was now worried and planned to take him out on bail. However, Sanjay did not leave a stone unturned in getting the truth out of Vijay.

Amidst this, Virat was back in Anvita’s (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) life, in a big way, this time, coming in as a saviour for Chiku at the parent-teacher meeting, when he was about to get expelled from his school.

The upcoming episode will see Sanjay’s efforts to get the truth out of Vijay. The team will try all kinds of third degree on Vijay so that he comes out clean before them. Sanjay will be sure of Virat’s connection with Vijay at work. Vijay will ultimately break and will be ready to confess the truth. This will make Sanjay thrilled.

Will Virat get exposed now?

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.