Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: Virat and Anvita’s romantic dinner; Sanjay doubts Virat

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has featured an engaging drama with Chidiya making a big blunder by bringing little Kiara home. Chidiya was envious of all the love that was being showered on Kiara by her parents, and in a moment’s mistake, got her home. Virat (Rajat Verma) helped Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) in paving a way for Kiara’s return to her parents, without Chidiya being questioned. As we know, the police started their big search for Kiara, and this added to the problems of the Divekar family, who wanted to safely hand over Kiara.

The upcoming episode will see Virat successfully helping Anvita send Kiara to her parents. Though Sanjay will be doubtful of Virat’s presence in the vicinity of all problems, he will have no evidence for the same. Anvita will be happy with Virat’s help. Virat will invite Anvita for a romantic dinner. Anvita will slowly fall for Virat and this will be visible in the dinner date that they will enjoy.

Meanwhile, Sanjay will get a strong doubt on Virat’s shady business and will close in on finding what he’s up to.

What will happen next?

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.