Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: Virat organises Chidiya’s birthday; Sanjay plants a doubt about Virat in Anvita’s mind

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Virat (Rajat Verma) and Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) enjoying a romantic dinner date. As we know, Virat helped Anvita and her family escape from the clutches of the police. Virat not only helped them send Kiara back to her family, but also did it secretly so that Chidiya and the Divekars did not get into any trouble. We saw Anvita’s fondness for Virat growing with every passing moment. The date they had acknowledged their closeness, as they spent quality time together.

The upcoming episode will see Anvita planning to celebrate Chidiya’s birthday. However, Virat will help Anvita in planning a surprise for Chidiya on her special day, and will also help her with the house decorations and arrangements. Virat and Anvita’s party will excite the kids, who will have a happy time.

Meanwhile, Sanjay will inch closer to finding out the real truth about Virat. He will find out that Virat does not work at the place he had mentioned. While Anvita will be in a happy frame of mind, Sanjay (Rishi Saxena) will tell Anvita about Virat’s shady work. He will plant a doubt about Virat in Anvita’s mind.

Will Anvita react to it?

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.