Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: Virat’s picnic with Anvita and her siblings; Anvita’s trust builds

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Virat (Rajat Verma) coming in as a saviour for Anvita and Chiku, when the kid was about to be expelled from school. Virat’s arrival meant a ray of hope, as he brought a kid who was a witness to Chiku’s fight with the other boy, whose father had complained. Virat asked the school authorities to grant him the responsibility of reforming Chiku. All of it impressed Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) a lot. The kids were shocked and upset to see Suhas (Varun Badola) turning up as the father of Suhani, attending the PTA, when he had not come to attend his own kid’s PTA.

The upcoming episode will see Virat at a crossroads, as he will fear being caught by Sanjay, after he arrested Vijay. Amidst this, the growing bond of trust and love between Virat and Anvita will be very evident. To make Anvita happy, Virat will plan a picnic with her family. Anvita will, all along, tell him that she trusts him and feels stronger, having him near her. All of Anvita’s words will hit hard within Virat, as he will be hiding his biggest truth from her.

What will happen next?

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.